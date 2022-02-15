Teaser Trailer Released for the Film Reboot: “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

Walt Disney Studios has shared a teaser trailer of the upcoming Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers film reboot that blends both live action and digital animation, coming May 20, 2022 to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

A comeback 30 years in the making, the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.

In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of John Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Andy Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney as Chip, Andy Samberg as Dale and KiKi Layne. Also joining the cast are Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons and Chris Parnell.

The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer, written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand and is produced by Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, with Alexander Young and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers below: