Disney+ Not Moving Forward with “The Spiderwick Chronicles” Series

Disney+ will not be moving forward with its live-action series adaptation of the popular book series The Spiderwick Chronicles, according to TV Line.
- Disney+ has scrapped the six-episode series after it was originally announced in November 2021.
- TV Line reports that the episodes have been completed and Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television are shopping them.
- The Spiderwick Chronicles book series follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own.
- Kat Coiro directed the first two episodes of the series, a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure, produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television.
- Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) was the showrunner and exec produced with Coiro, Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.
- The cast for the series included:
- The Spiderwick Chronicles was previously adapted into a film by Nickelodeon and Paramount in 2008 starring Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and Seth Rogen.