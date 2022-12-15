Jack Dylan Grazer Joins Cast of “The Spiderwick Chronicles” Series for Disney+

Jack Dylan Grazer has become the most recent addition to the cast of The Spiderwick Chronicles series for Disney+ according to Variety.
- Grazer will take on the role of Thimbletack, a boggart who lives in the walls of the Spiderwick Estate. The character is further described as “hundreds of years old, Thimbletack is still a teenager amongst his kind, a mischief-maker with an explosive temper. He could be a great help to the Grace children…if only he could learn to control his own larger than life emotions.”
- Grazer is best known for his role in DC’s Shazam. He also voiced Alerto in Pixar’s Luca.
- The actor joins a cast that already includes:
More on The Spiderwick Chronicles:
- The Spiderwick Chronicles book series follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own.
- Kat Coiro will direct the first two episodes of the series, a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure, produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television.
- Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is showrunner and exec produces with Coiro, Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.
- The Spiderwick Chronicles was previously adapted into a film by Nickelodeon and Paramount in 2008 starring Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and Seth Rogen.