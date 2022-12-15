Jack Dylan Grazer Joins Cast of “The Spiderwick Chronicles” Series for Disney+

Jack Dylan Grazer has become the most recent addition to the cast of The Spiderwick Chronicles series for Disney+ according to Variety.

More on The Spiderwick Chronicles:

  • The Spiderwick Chronicles book series follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own.
  • Kat Coiro will direct the first two episodes of the series, a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure, produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television.
  • Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is showrunner and exec produces with Coiro, Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.
  • The Spiderwick Chronicles was previously adapted into a film by Nickelodeon and Paramount in 2008 starring Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and Seth Rogen.