According to Variety, Mychala Lee has been cast in the new Disney+ series Spiderwick Chronicles.

What’s Happening:

Mychala Lee will be in the new upcoming Disney+ series Spiderwick Chronicles .

. She will be joining Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Christian Slater, and Joy Bryant.

The show is based on the book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black with the same name.

About Spiderwick Chronicles:

Upon leaving New York and moving to Michigan and into their run-down ancestral home The Spiderwick Estate with their mother (Bryant), twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon Grace (Cottrell), along with their sister Mallory (Lee), find themselves pulled into an alternate, fantastical world.”

Lee’s character, Mallory, is further described as “a classic firstborn child. She is extremely Type A, smart, determined, and ambitious. She strives for perfection in everything she does, from learning to drive to her passion for fencing. While she loves her brothers, her parents’ divorce and her life being uprooted is putting more than the usual strain on their normal sibling rivalry.”