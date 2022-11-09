Momona Tamada and Alyvia Alyn Lind Join the Cast of “The Spiderwick Chronicles”

According to Deadline, Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (Coat Of Many Colors) have joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Tamada and Alyn Lind are set for heavily recurring roles opposite Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell and Christian Slater in The Spiderwick Chronicles .

. Tamada will play Emiko. A local teenager in Henson, she’s a member of the out-patient group therapy at the Meskwaki Psychiatric Hospital. Diagnosed as a pathological liar it’s hard to know when she is telling the truth, but it’s clear that as a townie she has also grown-up hearing about the mysterious goings-on at the Spiderwick Estate and is curious about its newest resident, Jared Grace (Daniels).

Lind will portray Calliope. On the outside she is a perfectly normal girl, but that is only her exterior. She is in fact a Fetch (a portent of death) who has taken this disguise to be able to stay close to the evil ogre, Mulgarath (Slater), and assist in his quest to find Spiderwick’s Field Guide.

In addition to Daniels, Cottrell and Slater, the cast also includes Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace and Joy Bryant as Helen Grace

The Spiderwick Chronicles book series follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home and begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own.

Kat Coiro will direct the first two episodes. Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is showrunner and exec produces with Coiro, Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.

The Spiderwick Chronicles was previously adapted into a film by Nickelodeon and Paramount in 2008 starring Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and Seth Rogen.