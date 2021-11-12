“The Spiderwick Chronicles” Series Coming to Disney+

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney announced that the streamer will be getting a new live-action original series based on the best-selling books, the Spiderwick Chronicles.

Disney+ announced a new live-action series, The Spiderwick Chronicles , a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure.

, a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure. The new series will come from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.

The series, based on the beloved, best-selling books, follows the Grace Family—twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen—as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home. They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world.

No date has been announced for The Spiderwick Chronicles at this time.

at this time. Check out some of the art for the newly announced series below:

Be sure to follow along for all of our Disney+ Day coverage all day long!