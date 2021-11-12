“The Spiderwick Chronicles” Series Coming to Disney+

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney announced that the streamer will be getting a new live-action original series based on the best-selling books, the Spiderwick Chronicles.
- Disney+ announced a new live-action series, The Spiderwick Chronicles, a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure.
- The new series will come from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.
- The series, based on the beloved, best-selling books, follows the Grace Family—twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen—as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home. They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world.
- No date has been announced for The Spiderwick Chronicles at this time.
- Check out some of the art for the newly announced series below:
