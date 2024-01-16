“Andor” Star Diego Luna Says He Has 7 Days Left of Shooting for the Star Wars Series

During an interview at the Emmy Awards tonight, Diego Luna said he has seven days left of shooting to go on the hit Star Wars series Andor.
- Variety shared a video of a brief chat with Luna at the Emmys, during which he provided the timeline for the completion of the series’ highly anticipated second season.
- He also explained that he’s excited for the conclusion of the series, saying “The good thing about Andor is we know it has an ending. It’s nice to work knowing there’s an ending. You can aim for something.”
- The second season of Andor was originally announced at Star Wars Celebration in London last April.
- During the announcement, it was revealed that production on the second season had already begun, starting in November of 2022, and at the time it was hope to be complete by August of 2023.
- The first season of Andor was, to some, a surprising hit. Taking place before the events of Rogue One, Andor explored a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
- The first season takes place over the course of a year, but season two is expected to take place over four years, leading right up to the events of Rogue One.
- Footage from the second season was shown at Star Wars Celebration, implying Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) will be playing a bigger role in the series, as well as the introduction of new characters.
- You can catch the first season of Andor, streaming now on Disney+.