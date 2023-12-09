Disney Gifts Commemorative Art Piece to “Wheel of Fortune” Host Pat Sajak

Ahead of his retirement next year, Disney honored iconic Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with a commemorative art piece.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has been a part of Wheel of Fortune since 1990, hosting a number of themed weeks on the show, including the ongoing Secret Santa weeks.
- Current Disneyland Resort Ambassador Mark Everett King Jr. joined Pat Sajak, Maggie Sajak and Vanna White, along with Mickey and Minnie at the end of an episode, to present Pat with art featuring Goofy spinning the wheel, drawn by Disney artist Alex Mayer.
- Following that are some fun clips of Pat and Vanna at Disneyland and Walt Disney World over the years.
- Watch the segment for yourself below:
- Pat Sajak will be leaving the show as host after 41 years at the end of the current season, with Ryan Seacrest set to replace him beginning with season 42.
- Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant for three additional years, with Vanna White sticking around on the show with Seacrest.