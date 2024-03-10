Bob Iger Shares Special Message Celebrating 15 Years of D23

Today marks the 15th anniversary of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company shared a special message with fans to celebrate.

D23, the official Disney fan club, was created in 2009 and is celebrating its 15th anniversary today (March10).

To celebrate the occasion, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a special message for members and Disney fans who “have remained a constant source of passion and inspiration.”

Check out the video below:

D23 Members can also take advantage of exclusives from brands like Citizen, BoxLunch, ColourPop and more.

They can also get a special D23 15 digital background.

It’s all available here

If you would ike to become a D23 Member, you can do so here

