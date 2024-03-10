Bob Iger Shares Special Message Celebrating 15 Years of D23

Today marks the 15th anniversary of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company shared a special message with fans to celebrate.

  • D23, the official Disney fan club, was created in 2009 and is celebrating its 15th anniversary today (March10).
  • To celebrate the occasion, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a special message for members and Disney fans who “have remained a constant source of passion and inspiration.”
  • Check out the video below:

  • D23 Members can also take advantage of exclusives from brands like Citizen, BoxLunch, ColourPop and more.
  • They can also get a special D23 15 digital background.
  • It’s all available here.
  • If you would ike to become a D23 Member, you can do so here.

