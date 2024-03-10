Bob Iger Shares Special Message Celebrating 15 Years of D23

Today marks the 15th anniversary of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company shared a special message with fans to celebrate.
- D23, the official Disney fan club, was created in 2009 and is celebrating its 15th anniversary today (March10).
- To celebrate the occasion, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a special message for members and Disney fans who “have remained a constant source of passion and inspiration.”
- Check out the video below:
- D23 is also celebrating its 15th anniversary with a special event for Gold Members at Splitsville Luxury Lanes in Disney Springs.
- We’re almost there! D23 Down in New Orleans, a special event celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Princess and the Frog, is just a couple of weeks away and tickets are still available!
- Disney Fans who aren’t yet a member of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can now enjoy special savings on a Gold or Gold DUO membership.