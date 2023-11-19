Celebrate Mickey’s 95th Birthday with Special Tribute Video

Yesterday marked the 95th birthday for Mickey Mouse and Disney shared a special tribute video to celebrate the special occasion.

  • The celebratory video from Disney features plenty of audio from Walt Disney himself and we even get to see Walt voicing Mickey Mouse.
  • We also get to see plenty of Mickey in the Disney Parks as well as some of his classic films and shorts.
  • The video was shows ahead of some early screenings for Disney’s Wish, the highly anticipated animated film set to hit theaters on November 22.
  • Watch the new video below:

  • Mickey’s (and Minnie’s!) 95th birthday lines up with the ongoing Disney100 celebration, making this and extra magical milestone for The Walt Disney Company.
  • Those who wish to celebrate Disney100 or Mickey’s 95th birthday, can do so with an exclusive Disney100 Sorcerer Mickey (Facet) Pop or a special anniversary plush available first to Disney+ subscribers via Early Access.
