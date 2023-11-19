Celebrate Mickey’s 95th Birthday with Special Tribute Video

Yesterday marked the 95th birthday for Mickey Mouse and Disney shared a special tribute video to celebrate the special occasion.

The celebratory video from Disney features plenty of audio from Walt Disney himself and we even get to see Walt voicing Mickey Mouse.

We also get to see plenty of Mickey in the Disney Parks as well as some of his classic films and shorts.

The video was shows ahead of some early screenings for Disney’s Wish , the highly anticipated animated film set to hit theaters on November 22.

