Disney100: Funko Exclusive Sorcerer Mickey (Facet) Funko Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 Sorcerer Mickey (Facet) Pop!

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

In Fantasia

, Mickey tries his hand at creating some magic as the apprentice of Yen Sid. As he develops his sorcery skills he has a few mishaps, but he looks great in his red robe and blue cone hat. Now Funko and Disney are honoring the character with this incredible figure that will make a great addition to your Disney100 collection.

The gorgeous facet design gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and the sharp edges allow the iridescent finish to perfectly catch the light.

Mickey has finally come into his own and has mastered the magic. He has both arms outstretched with his index fingers pointing out as he conducts something off in the distance.

The Disney100 Sorcerer Mickey (Facet) Funko Pop! sells for $15.00 and is available exclusively at Funko

POP! SORCERER’S APPRENTICE MICKEY MOUSE (FACET) – $15.00

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.