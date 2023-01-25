Disney100: Amazon Exclusive Steamboat Willie Funko Pop! Train

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! Funko has introduced their Disney100 Pop! figures including a Steamboat Willie exclusive at Amazon.

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

A wave of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped up including an Amazon exclusive showcasing Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie!

The mouse that started it all is the star of this fun grayscale collectible that puts him at the helm of the steamship.

Mickey of course is wearing his tall sailor hat that sits perfectly in the center of his head. His right arm steers the ship while his left is busy waving at you!

A paddle wheel attached at the side dips into the “water” surrounding the boat and fans will notice that this particular design rests on four wheels. It also has two connector pieces at the base so that you can attach it to other Pop! Trains collectibles, including the Amazon Exclusive Walt Disney On Engine Pop!

The Disney100 Steamboat Willie Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon

Funko Pop! Train: Disney 100 – Mickey in Steamboat Car, Mickey Mouse, Amazon Exclusive – $15.00

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.