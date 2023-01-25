Disney100: Amazon Exclusive Walt Disney On Engine Funko Pop!

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! Funko has introduced their Disney100 Pop! figures including a Walt Disney exclusive at Amazon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

A wave of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped up including an Amazon exclusive showcasing Walt Disney riding the Disney Railroad steam engine.

We all know Walt Dinsey loved trains and this Pop! perfectly captures his happiness aboard being “all aboard” the rail transportation at his very own park!

The black and red steam engine is accented with pops of yellow, much like the real thing. We can tell the train is in motion because there's a puff of steam rising out of the smoke stack. If you look closely, you’ll notice a Mickey head forming at the top of the vaporous cloud!

Walt is sitting in the back of the engine car waving to you as he rides around Disneyland. He’s dressed in a blue and white striped hat and powder blue suit coat that closely resemble an iconic photo from the Disney archives.

Fans will find the Disney100 Walt Disney On Engine Funko Pop! available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon and it sells for $24.99.

and it sells for $24.99. A link to the individual item can be found below.

Funko Pop! Train: Disney 100 – Walt Disney on Engine, Walt Disney, Amazon Exclusive – $24.99

More Disney100 Funko Pop!:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.