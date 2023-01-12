Disney100: Target Exclusive Black and White Goofy Funko Pop!

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! Funko has introduced their Disney100 Pop! figures including a Goofy exclusive at Target.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

A wave of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped up including a Target exclusive showcasing Mickey’s good pal, Goofy.

This new Pop! puts Goofy in the spotlight focusing on his earliest appearances. Just like a vintage cartoon, the figure is black and white, and he’s dressed in a classy single button vest.

Considering the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary is a big deal, it’s also fitting that Goofy’s holding a party blower, though we assume this is pure coincidence.

Fans will find the Disney100 Goofy Funko Pop! available for pre-order exclusively at Target

A link to the individual item can be found below.

Funko Pop! Disney Icons: D100 – Goofy (Vintage) Target Exclusive – $11.99

More Disney100 Funko Pop!:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.