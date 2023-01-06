Disney100: Walmart Exclusive “The Lion King” Hakuna Matata Moment Funko Pop!

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! Funko has introduced their Disney100 Pop! figures including a Lion King exclusive at Walmart.

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

A wave of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped up including a Walmart exclusive showcasing Simba, Timon and Pumba from The Lion King .

. This new Pop! Hakuna Matata Moment presents the trio walking across a fallen log without a care in the world. Just one look at this crew and we can already hear the tune! “It means no worries…”

Fans will find the Disney100 Lion King Funko Pop Moment available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart

Funko Pop Moment A link to the individual item can be found below.

“Let your worries melt away with Pop! Simba, Pop! Pumba, and Pop! Timon. Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary by completing your The Lion King collection with this exclusive Pop! Hakuna Matata Moment, featuring your favorite carefree characters as they stroll across a tree trunk bridge.”

Funko Pop! Moments: Lion King – Hakuna Matata Vinyl Figure (Walmart Exclusive) – $29.96

Vinyl figure is approximately 6.4-inches tall.

More Disney100 Funko Pop!:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.