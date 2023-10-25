Disney100: Funko Exclusive Chewbacca (Facet) Funko Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 Chewbacca (Facet) Pop!

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

Several waves of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped up including a Funko exclusive showcasing one of the galaxy’s greatest heroes, Chewbacca!

The Wookiee hailing from the planet Kashyyyk has been all over the cosmos with his human buddy Han Solo. The duo has gotten into and out of all sorts of trouble, but by far they're best known for helping to defeat the Empire.

Now Funko and Disney are honoring the character with this incredible figure that will make a great addition to your Disney100 collection.

The gorgeous facet design gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and the sharp edges allow the iridescent finish to perfectly catch the light.

Chewbacca stands at attention with his crossbow in hand ready for whatever threats lie ahead. His mouth is slightly open and it almost looks like he’s smiling, but it’s more likely he just let out a soft growl in response to some command or suggestion.

The Disney100 Chewbacca (Facet) Funko Pop! sells for $15.00 and is available exclusively at Funko starting October 25 at 9:30 am PT. This item is final sale.

A link to the individual item can be found below.

POP! CHEWBACCA (FACET) – $15.00

October 16th marked the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, but Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.