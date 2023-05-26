Disney100: Funko Exclusive Darth Vader (Facet) Funko Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 Darth Vader (Facet) Pop! that does not disappoint.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

Two waves of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped up including a Funko exclusive showcasing Darth Vader in facet design that brings a sparkle to our eye!

of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped up including a Funko exclusive showcasing Darth Vader in facet design that brings a sparkle to our eye! Darth Vader’s origin story is an interesting one and the main reason we have the beloved Skywalker Saga. His journey from Jedi to Sith back to Jedi is powerful and one of the best in all of Star Wars.

So naturally, Funko and Disney are honoring the character with a cool collectible that’s as stunning and terrifying as Vader himself.

The gorgeous facet design gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and the sharp edges allow the iridescent finish to perfectly catch the light.

Vader’s likeness is captured here with the Sith holding his lightsaber, ready to deflect any attack, making him a perfect addition to your ever growing Star Wars collection.

The Disney100 Darth Vader (Facet) Funko Pop! sells for $15.00 and will be available exclusively at Funko on May 26 at 9:30am PT.

on May 26 at 9:30am PT. A link to the individual item can be found below.

POP! DARTH VADER (FACET) – DISNEY 100TH – $15.00

More Disney100 Funko Pop!:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.