Disney100: Funko Exclusive Tinker Bell (Facet) Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 Tinker Bell (Facet) Pop! that will make a great addition to your collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

Two waves

Peter Pan’s little pixie of a pal is not only adorable, but she’s feisty too and can hold her own, even against the likes of Captain Hook. While she doesn't have any lines in Peter Pan , her stand alone adventures show us more of her personality and introduce us to her fairy friends.

, her stand alone adventures show us more of her personality and introduce us to her fairy friends. Of course we also love her as a mascot of all things Disney and whether she’s soaring above the castle or meeting guests in Pixie Hollow.

Now, Funko is celebrating the beloved character with a beautiful Pop! that even Tink would want in her collection!

We love the facet design that gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and the sharp edges allow the glossy finish to perfectly catch the light.

Tinker Bell is dressed in green and has her wings fully spread as if she’s ready to take flight (or sprinkle some pixie dust). She’s also holding a wooden wand so she can share even more magic with those around her.

The Disney100 Tinker Bell (Facet) Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Funko

A link to the individual item can be found below.

POP! TINKER BELL (FACET) – DISNEY 100TH – $15.00

More Disney100 Funko Pop!:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.