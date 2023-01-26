Disney100: Walmart Exclusive “The Aristocats” Flocked Funko Pop! 3-Pack

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! Funko has introduced their Disney100 Pop! figures including The Aristocats exclusive at Walmart.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

A wave of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped up including a Walmart exclusive featuring the kitten siblings from The Aristocats !

! Marie (she’s a lady) and her brothers Toulouse and Berlioz are politely sitting together for this new 3-pack of Funko Pop! collectibles.

Instead of the usual smooth vinyl, this exclusive set is flocked so you’ll enjoy the fuzzy feeling—if you decide to take them out of the box!

Each kitten is dressed up with a colorful bow: pink for Marie, blue for Toulouse and red for Berlioz. Fans will also notice the young felines are smiling sweetly and happy to join in the Disney100 celebration!

The Disney100 Aristocats Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart

Funko Pop! is A link to the individual item can be found below.

Funko Pop! Disney: Disney 100 – Aristocats 3 Pack (Flocked) Vinyl Figures (Walmart Exclusive) – $35.88

More Disney100 Funko Pop!:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.