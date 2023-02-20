Disney100: Target Exclusive Black and White Donald Duck Funko Pop!

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! Funko has introduced their Disney100 Pop! figures including a Donald Duck exclusive at Target.

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

Wave after wave of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped honoring the centennial celebration up including a Target exclusive showcasing Mickey’s good pal, Donald Duck.

This new Pop! focuses on Donald in his debut year of 1934. His beak is a little longer than we’re used to seeing, his signature tunic and sailor cap are still the same.

Similar to his vintage cartoon days, the Pop! is black and white and looks as classy as ever!

Fans will find the Disney100 Donald Funko Pop! available for pre-order exclusively at Target

A link to the individual item can be found below.

Funko POP! Disney 100 – Donald Duck (Target Exclusive) – $11.99

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.