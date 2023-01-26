Disney100: Funko Exclusive Minnie Mouse (Facet) Pop!

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! Funko has introduced their Disney100 Pop! figures including a Minnie Mouse Facet exclusive at Funko.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

A wave of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped up including a Funko exclusive showcasing Minnie Mouse in facet design that brings a sparkle to our eye!

Ultimate fashionista is all about the bling on this dazzling new Funko Pop! that will surely become the gem of your collection.

The facet design gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and that seems quite perfect for Minnie Mouse. Here she shines in her signature red dress, bow and yellow heels looking as good as ever.

While the facet silhouette sounds like it could be a lot, it’s more about the aesthetic. It appears the Pop! has a matte base and is finished with a pearlescent gloss to give it just the right amount of sparkle.

The Disney100 Minnie Mouse (Facet) Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Funko

A link to the individual item can be found below.

MINNIE MOUSE (FACET) – DISNEY 100TH – $15.00

More Disney100 Funko Pop!:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.