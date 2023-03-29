Disney100: Funko Exclusive Star Wars R2-D2 (Facet) Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 R2-D2 (Facet) Pop! that will make a great addition to your collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

Two waves

The galaxy would not be the same without R2-D2. This small astromech droid has helped the Rebellion to fight off the Empire at some of the most critical junctures in Star Wars history! Funko is celebrating the essential character with a classy Pop! that is as special as R2-D2 himself.

As we’ve seen before, the facet design gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and the sharp edges allow the iridescent finish to perfectly catch the light.

R2’s appearance never changes and his signature blue and grey panels and markings are as bold as ever. He’s hard to miss and makes the perfect guard for your collection of Funko Pop! figures.

The Disney100 R2-D2 (Facet) Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Funko

A link to the individual item can be found below.

POP! R2-D2 (FACET) – DISNEY 100TH – $15.00

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.