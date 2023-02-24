Disney100: Funko Exclusive Black Panther (Facet) Pop!

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! Funko has introduced their Disney100 Pop! figures including a Black Panther (Facet) exclusive at Funko.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

Two waves

Not only is T’Challa the King of Wakanda, but the ruler also serves his people (and the world) as the superhero known as Black Panther. Funko is celebrating the character and his epic stories with a Pop! worthy of the royal treatment.

As we’ve seen before, the facet design gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and it’s quite fitting for the King of Wakanda who’s a treasure in his own right.

He’s donned his signature costume which has a purple hue, and he’s standing at attention prepared to defend his people at a moment’s notice.

Unlike the Minnie Mouse facet Pop! that had a bit of sparkle, it appears the Black Panther version has a metallic finish.

The Disney100 Black Panther (Facet) Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Funko

A link to the individual item can be found below.

BLACK PANTHER MARVEL (FACET) – DISNEY 100TH – $15.00

More Disney100 Funko Pop!:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.