Disney100: Cinderella, Dumbo and Oswald Star On New Releases from Funko

The Disney100 celebration has just started and several merchandise collections have already launched! Today Funko has opened pre-orders on two new Pop! Movie Poster figures and a fantastic Oswald T-shirt.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! New Funko Pop! display pieces and a trendy T-shirt have landed at Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to your ever-growing Disney collection.

Similar to the first assortment of Disney100 Funko Cinderella and Dumbo that are taking the spotlight.

and that are taking the spotlight. Both collectibles are securely sealed in a clear display case and the Pop! figures cannot be removed, but they’ll look great amongst all of your other Disney memorabilia.

Beyond the magic of these early era Disney films, fans can also show their love for Walt Disney’s first character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

The long eared cutie is featured front and center on a comfy heather grey T-shirt and is surrounded by miniature versions of himself.

Guests will find the new Disney100 Funko Pop collection available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

These collectibles are expected to ship to fans in March 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Disney 100 Cinderella with Jaq Pop! Movie Poster with Case – $59.99

Disney 100 Dumbo with Timothy Pop! Movie Poster with Case – $59.99

Disney Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Adult Boxed Pop! T-Shirt – $19.99

Available in sizes X-Small to XXXLarge

More Disney100 Funko Pop!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.