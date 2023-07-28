Disney100: Funko Exclusive WALL•E (Facet) Funko Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 WALL•E (Facet) Pop! that’s out of this world.

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

WALL•E had a simple life clearing through debris every day until he found one very special plant that he kept in a boot. Now Funko and Disney are honoring the character with this charming figure that will make a great addition to your Disney collection.

The gorgeous facet design gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and the sharp edges allow the iridescent finish to perfectly catch the light.

WALL•E looks as charming as ever with his inquisitive expression. His arms are extended outward and his “hands” are closed.

The Disney100 WALL•E (Facet) Funko Pop! sells for $15.00 and is available exclusively at Funko

POP! WALL-E (FACET) – DISNEY 100TH – $15.00

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.