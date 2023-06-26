Disney100: Funko Exclusive Spider-Man (Facet) Funko Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 Spider-Man (Facet) Pop! that’s swung in to save the day!

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

Spider-Man has been busy saving New York City (and sometimes the world!) ever since he first splashed on the cover of Marvel comics and now he’s coming to your Disney100 collection.

Funko and Disney are honoring the character with an awesome figure that will help to power up or Pop! display.

The gorgeous facet design gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and the sharp edges allow the iridescent finish to perfectly catch the light.

Spider-Man stands at attention and he’s ready for action with both hands about to sling a web or two. He’s as classic as he comes wearing his signature blue and red suit with a small spider logo on his chest.

The Disney100 Spider-Man (Facet) Funko Pop! sells for $15.00 and will be available exclusively at Funko

A link to the individual item can be found below.

POP! SPIDER-MAN (FACET) – DISNEY 100TH – $15.00

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.