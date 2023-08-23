Disney100: Funko Exclusive C-3PO (Facet) Funko Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 C-3PO (Facet) Pop! and we promise, he won’t try to tell you the odds of securing him for your collection.

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

C-3PO was built by Anakin Skywalker long before his maker became Darth Vader. From his humble beginnings to his self sacrificing moment in Rise of Skywalker , Threepio has proved to be a vital part to the Rebellion and Resistance.

Now Funko and Disney are honoring the character with this charming figure that will make a great addition to your Star Wars collection.

The gorgeous facet design gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and the sharp edges allow the iridescent finish to perfectly catch the light.

The gorgeous facet design gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and the sharp edges allow the iridescent finish to perfectly catch the light.

C-3PO looks a bit baffled, probably because Han Solo just said something snarky! Regardless of the shocked expression, this communications expert will look great in your collection, and if you surround him with Ewoks, he’ll look like a god!

The Disney100 C-3PO (Facet) Funko Pop! sells for $15.00 and is available exclusively at Funko

A link to the individual item can be found below.

POP! C-3PO (FACET) – DISNEY 100TH – $15.00

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.