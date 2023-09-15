Disney100: Funko Exclusive Captain America (Facet) Funko Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 Captain America (Facet) Pop!.

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping!

Several waves of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped up including a Funko exclusive showcasing the First Avenger: Captain America.

Now Funko and Disney are honoring the character with this stately figure that will make a great addition to your Marvel collection.

The gorgeous facet design gives off the appearance of being a perfectly cut jewel and the sharp edges allow the iridescent finish to perfectly catch the light.

Cap looks like he’s ready to take on whatever threat lies in front of him and with his Vibranium shield securely in his left hand, we’re already feeling bad for the other guy!

The Disney100 Captain America (Facet) Funko Pop! sells for $15.00 and is available exclusively at Funko starting at 9:30 am PT. Limit 2 per household.

POP! CAPTAIN AMERICA (FACET) – DISNEY 100TH – $15.00

