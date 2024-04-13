Disney Channel Releases Milestone 100th “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short Featuring “Phineas And Ferb” Characters

Disney Channel has released the milestone 100th Chibi Tiny Tales short, taking us on another adventure with Perry the Platypus and Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb, and appropriately enough for any celebratory milestone – The Cakeinator!

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney Channel Chibi Tiny Tales short, this one featuring everyone’s favorite villain from the hit series Phineas and Ferb , Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

short, this one featuring everyone’s favorite villain from the hit series Dr. Doofenshmirtz. In the new short, When Dr. Doofenshmirtz creates a ray that turns everything into cake, will Perry the Platypus be able to give the evil scientist his just desserts?

This short marks the 100th Chibi Tiny Tales short, an original short-form (or “tiny”) series exclusively on YouTube and Disney+

short, an original short-form (or “tiny”) series exclusively on YouTube and Since its inception in 2020, Chibi Tiny Tales has become one of the most watched series on Disney Channel YouTube, and garners more than 8 million viewers monthly.

The popularity of Chibi has also expanded into its own long-form spin-off series, The Chibiverse on Disney Channel and Disney+. The season two finale airs Saturday, July 20th with more Phineas and Ferb where Perry the Platypus gets a voice for the very first time.

on Disney Channel and Disney+. The season two finale airs Saturday, July 20th with more where Perry the Platypus gets a voice for the very first time. Other Disney Channel series get in on the Chibi fun, including but not limited to Kiff , Big City Greens , The Owl House , Hailey’s On It! , and Amphibia .

and There are so many, and starting on Sunday, April 14th, fans can watch ALL 100 Chibi Tiny Tales featuring favorite Disney characters from Duck Tales, Big City Greens, Amphibia, High School Musical, Descendants, and more, in one extended episode on beginning at 7:00 a.m. PDT.

featuring favorite Disney characters from and more, in one extended episode on beginning at 7:00 a.m. PDT. We have that embedded below, but remember, it won’t arrive until that time listed above. You can also find out more about the individual shorts in our coverage, which you can find here.