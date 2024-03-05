D23 Down in New Orleans to Include Panel on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and a Special Appearance from Keith David

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Princess and the Frog, D23 is inviting members down into the bayou for a special screening of the film in New Orleans, Louisiana. Since first announcing the event last month, D23 has revealed some additional details on what will take place at the event, such as a preview of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Almost 15 years ago, audiences were first introduced to the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic The Princess and the Frog —all set in the magical city of New Orleans. To celebrate this marvelous modern classic, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club invites members to dig a little deeper and step into the story of The Princess and the Frog with D23 Down in New Orleans!

However, even more fun is in store with three newly announced panels.

Adding to the flavors of this festive celebration, guests of this event will get a peek at what’s cooking with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure-coming to Walt Disney World and the “Disney Down in New Orleans” with the Walt Disney Archives: Join Rebecca Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives, as she ventures through The Walt Disney Company’s storied history with the dazzling city of New Orleans. The crescent city first made its magical mark on Walt Disney himself, and later on countless Disney Parks, attractions, songs, and films. This special presentation celebrates decades of these shared stories, which brought us everything from Haunted Mansions to swashbuckling pirates and jazzy gators.

You’re in our world now, not your world-and we’ve got some friends on the other side… like the talented voice behind the fabulous Dr. Facilier: Keith David! D23 is thrilled to make your wildest dreams come true, with the chance to hear from David as he reflects on bringing the villainous shadow man to life! We hope you’ll be satisfied, but if you ain’t, don’t blame us… you can blame our friends on the other side! For more details on the event and how to purchase tickets, check out our prior post