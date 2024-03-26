Technical Issues Plague Gold Member Presale for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Tickets

Gold Member tickets to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event were scheduled to go on sale at noon PT today, however, as has sadly become the norm with Disney ticket sales, there have been technical issues and delays.

While some D23 Gold Members have been lucky in securing their tickets, others have been stuck in a line to purchase since 12:00 p.m. PT.

As of 12:33 p.m. PT, the following message was shared to those waiting in line: “We are currently aware of a technical issue that guests may be experiencing with the ticketing site and hope to resume the pre-sale shortly. Thanks for your patience!”



As of 1:18 p.m. PT, the message was updated to note that ticket sales had resumed.

D23 also shared an update on their X account thanking members for their enthusiasm during the delay.

We appreciate D23 Gold Members’ enthusiasm for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and are happy to share that tickets are back on sale now! — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) March 26, 2024

Unfortunately, the event does not offer a "notify me later" option as the Disneyland Resort recently been testing

Following the Gold Member presale, Visa cardholders can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, March 27th at noon PT, with general tickets going on sale at the same time on Thursday, March 28th.

D23 Ticket Options:

Overall, there are three main ticket types that guests should know about: D23 Fan Pass D23 Ultimate Fan Pass D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass

With the D23 Fan Pass , guests will have access to the Anaheim Convention Center portion of the event only (no Honda Center events).

, guests will have access to the Anaheim Convention Center portion of the event only (no Honda Center events). This option will be available as a 3-Day ticket or as individual day tickets.

The Ultimate Fan Pass will include access to the Anaheim Convention Center events as well as an assigned seat for the Honda Center event that night.

will include access to the Anaheim Convention Center events as well as an assigned seat for the Honda Center event that night. This option is also available as a 3-Day ticket or as individual day tickets.

Finally, the Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass includes access to the Anaheim Convention Center events and upgrades the assigned Honda Center seat each night to a floor seat (same seat each night).

includes access to the Anaheim Convention Center events and upgrades the assigned Honda Center seat each night to a floor seat (same seat each night). The D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass is only available as a 3-Day Ticket — and is exclusive to D23 Gold Members.

Notably, for passes that include Honda Center events, the price of the ticket may vary based on the seat selected.

For more details on ticket options (including pricing) for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, click here.