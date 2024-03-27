Visa Card Holder Presale Begins for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Tickets

Following the struggles of yesterday’s D23 Gold Member ticket presale for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, tickets are now on sale for Visa card holders.

What’s Happening:

Tickets for D23 Members who are Visa cardholders, and who pay with their Visa, went on sale as of 12:00 p.m. PT today.

This comes after a lengthy wait for many Gold Members yesterday looking to secure their tickets, with many unable to purchase tickets.

Unfortunately, the event does not offer a "notify me later" option as the Disneyland Resort recently been testing

Following the Gold Member and Visa presales, general tickets will go on sale at the same time tomorrow, Thursday, March 28th.

D23 Ticket Options:

Overall, there are three main ticket types that guests should know about: D23 Fan Pass D23 Ultimate Fan Pass D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass

With the D23 Fan Pass , guests will have access to the Anaheim Convention Center portion of the event only (no Honda Center events).

, guests will have access to the Anaheim Convention Center portion of the event only (no Honda Center events). This option will be available as a 3-Day ticket or as individual day tickets.

The Ultimate Fan Pass will include access to the Anaheim Convention Center events as well as an assigned seat for the Honda Center event that night.

will include access to the Anaheim Convention Center events as well as an assigned seat for the Honda Center event that night. This option is also available as a 3-Day ticket or as individual day tickets.

Finally, the Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass includes access to the Anaheim Convention Center events and upgrades the assigned Honda Center seat each night to a floor seat (same seat each night).

includes access to the Anaheim Convention Center events and upgrades the assigned Honda Center seat each night to a floor seat (same seat each night). The D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass is only available as a 3-Day Ticket — and is exclusive to D23 Gold Members.

Notably, for passes that include Honda Center events, the price of the ticket may vary based on the seat selected.

For more details on ticket options (including pricing) for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, click here.