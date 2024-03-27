Visa Card Holder Presale Begins for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Tickets

Following the struggles of yesterday’s D23 Gold Member ticket presale for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, tickets are now on sale for Visa card holders.

What’s Happening:

  • Tickets for D23 Members who are Visa cardholders, and who pay with their Visa, went on sale as of 12:00 p.m. PT today.
  • This comes after a lengthy wait for many Gold Members yesterday looking to secure their tickets, with many unable to purchase tickets.
  • Unfortunately, the event does not offer a "notify me later" option as the Disneyland Resort has recently been testing.
  • Following the Gold Member and Visa presales, general tickets will go on sale at the same time tomorrow, Thursday, March 28th.

D23 Ticket Options:

  • Overall, there are three main ticket types that guests should know about:
    • D23 Fan Pass
    • D23 Ultimate Fan Pass
    • D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass
  • With the D23 Fan Pass, guests will have access to the Anaheim Convention Center portion of the event only (no Honda Center events).
  • This option will be available as a 3-Day ticket or as individual day tickets.
  • The Ultimate Fan Pass will include access to the Anaheim Convention Center events as well as an assigned seat for the Honda Center event that night.
  • This option is also available as a 3-Day ticket or as individual day tickets.
  • Finally, the Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass includes access to the Anaheim Convention Center events and upgrades the assigned Honda Center seat each night to a floor seat (same seat each night).
  • The D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass is only available as a 3-Day Ticket — and is exclusive to D23 Gold Members.
  • Notably, for passes that include Honda Center events, the price of the ticket may vary based on the seat selected.

For more details on ticket options (including pricing) for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, click here.

