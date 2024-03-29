All Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Sold Out

If you were hoping to pick up tickets to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, unfortunately it is now too late. All ticket types for the event are now sold out.

Tickets went on sale to the general public starting yesterday at noon pacific.

However, D23 Gold Members were able to take advantage of a special presale starting March 26th at noon Pacific and Visa cardholders could buy beginning March 27th at noon Pacific.

As a result, by the time tickets went on sale yesterday, only the D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket (Sunday), D23 Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket, D23 Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket and the ﻿D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket were available.

Eventually, only the ﻿D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket was available

For a look at everything that’s been announced for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, check out our guide here