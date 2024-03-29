All Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Sold Out

by |
Tags: , , ,

If you were hoping to pick up tickets to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, unfortunately it is now too late. All ticket types for the event are now sold out.

  • Tickets went on sale to the general public starting yesterday at noon pacific.
  • However, D23 Gold Members were able to take advantage of a special presale starting March 26th at noon Pacific and Visa cardholders could buy beginning March 27th at noon Pacific.
  • As a result, by the time tickets went on sale yesterday, only the D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket (Sunday), D23 Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket, D23 Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket and the ﻿D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket were available.
  • Eventually, only the ﻿D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket was available and only D23 Gold Members were able to purchase that ticket type.
  • For a look at everything that’s been announced for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, check out our guide here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack