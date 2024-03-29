All Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Sold Out

If you were hoping to pick up tickets to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, unfortunately it is now too late. All ticket types for the event are now sold out.
- Tickets went on sale to the general public starting yesterday at noon pacific.
- However, D23 Gold Members were able to take advantage of a special presale starting March 26th at noon Pacific and Visa cardholders could buy beginning March 27th at noon Pacific.
- As a result, by the time tickets went on sale yesterday, only the D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket (Sunday), D23 Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket, D23 Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket and the D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket were available.
- Eventually, only the D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket was available and only D23 Gold Members were able to purchase that ticket type.
- For a look at everything that’s been announced for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, check out our guide here.
