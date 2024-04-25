Disney Announces Panels for Annecy Festival 2024

Disney has revealed its planned showcases for the 2024 Annecy Festival, which will include a 40th anniversary celebration of Disney Television Animation.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company will once again be bringing animation magic to the Annecy Festival, which runs from June 9th through the 15th.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios will unveil footage from Moana 2 during a presentation with director Dave Derrick Jr. and co-director Jason Hand.
- Pixar Animation Studios will screen Inside Out 2, with director Kelsey Mann and producer Mark Nielsen introducing the film.
- Annecy attendees will be the first audience to see a work-in-progress preview of The Doomies, a Disney Television Animation “spooky comedy” being produced in France by Xilam Animation Studio. The panel will be hosted by Orion Ross (vice president, international animation, Disney Branded Television) and Marc du Pontavice (series producer and Xilam CEO), with panelists including series director and co-creator Andrès Fernandez, writer and co-creator Henry Gifford, animation director Lucie Arnissole, Xilam chief content officer Caterina Gonnelli-Linden, and executive producer for The Walt Disney Company EMEA Calvin Dyson.
- 20th Television Animation will make its Annecy Festival debut with “Bob’s Burgers: In Conversation With Creative Team Behind the Emmy-Winning Series,” featuring creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, director Bernard Derriman, executive producer Janelle Momary-Neely, and supervising director Simon Chong.
- “40 Years of Disney Television Animation: Past, Present and Future” will dive into Disney’s TV animation history, which began in 1984 with The Wuzzles. Panelists include Disney Television Animation’s executive vice president Meredith Roberts and creatives from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Rob LaDuca), Monsters at Work (Stevie Wermers-Skelton and Kevin Deters), The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar), and Phineas and Ferb (Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh).
- “Storytelling Through Music” examines a key part of Disney Television Animation projects, hosted by Jay Stutler (senior vice president of Music for DTVA) and featuring Lynne Southerland (Disney Junior’s Ariel), Kay Hanley (Kindergarten: The Musical), Aliki Theofilopoulos (ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series), Nic Small (Kiff), and Chris Houghton (Big City Greens).
- The festival will also include an outdoor open-air screening of Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation, which will have recently debuted on Disney Channel and Disney+.
- Disney Legend Mark Henn will introduce a 30th-anniversary screening of The Lion King, which will also be screened for kids at a local children’s hospital.
- Laughing Place will be present at Annecy Festival this year, so stay tuned for coverage of all of these events.