Disney Channel Cancels “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” After Three Seasons

- If you have been hoping for a fourth season of Disney Channel‘s Secrets of Sulphur Springs, this will not be a reality, since unfortunately the show has been canceled.
- The network has decided to cancel the show created, written and executive produced by Tracey Thomson after three seasons.
- This is not the first Disney Channel series to be recently canceled, as the network also canceled Bunk'd, which was a spinoff of Jessie, after its seventh season.
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs followed 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), whose world had been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten), after he moved the family from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont.
- The family—which also includes Griffin’s mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw)—lived in The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was.
- On his first day at his new school, Griffin heard rumors that the hotel was haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran), a thrill-seeking classmate, and they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town mystery.
