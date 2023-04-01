TV Recap: Disney’s “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” Complete Season 3

Season 3 of Secrets of Sulphur Springs is currently airing on Disney Channel, but for Disney+ subscribers, all eight episodes are now streaming. With that, we dive into a full season recap, broken out by episodes for those choosing to enjoy the series through its weekly broadcasts on Fridays at 8/7c. This season, the time-traveling hatch heads to the near future in addition to the distant past. One note about this season is that although real-world time has passed between seasons, the present-day timeline is still set in 2020. Are you ready for another paranormal adventure?

Episode 1 – “Time Won’t Let Me”

Inside The Tremont hotel, bad things are happening in room 205. The door is bulging, brown slime is pouring out from the door frame, and water is leaking under it. As Wyatt Campbell walks down the hallway towards the stars, his Yukon hat is pulled from his hand by an unseen force, landing on the floor right in front of room 205. He grabs his hat just as the door begins to open on its own. When the boy rushes downstairs, the water and slime mysteriously suck back into the room.

Harper Dunn was just found by Ben Campell in the bunker, with Savannah Dillon hiding just around the corner in the corridor that leads to the hatch. Ben asks Harper what the bunker is for, saying it’s not on the building’s blueprints. She tells him that she found it by accident. As Ben looks around, he recognizes that the old radio is just like the one they found in the secret room. Ben asks Harper where his son Griffin is, and she lies, saying he’s in the lobby. Ben tells Harper that he doesn’t want them using the bunker anymore. Knowing that Savannah is listening, she tells Ben she will tell Griffin so he doesn’t “hatch” any crazy plans.

Where is Griffin Campbell? In the future, the year 2024, watching The Tremont burn with Sam Tremont, inventor of the time-traveling radio and hatch. Griffin asks Sam how this dark future comes about. “There was something up in 205,” Sam warns. “A presence and it did this.” When Griffin asks what happens to his family, Sam offers to show him. Their first stop is a house where, through a backyard fence, Griffin sees his siblings Wyatt and Zoey fighting in the backyard. Griffin doesn’t understand why his congenial siblings are being so argumentative, and Sam tells him it’s because the darkness in room 205 seeped out and affected everyone. Next, they go to an auto garage where both Ben and Griffin’s future self work. Ben gets angry when Griffin announces that he’s leaving to go to the school dance, telling his son that he had to fight to get him this job. Ben tells Griffin that he can’t do anything to fix his situation, but future Griffin vows to keep trying, getting in a truck and driving away. Griffin demands to see Harper, running off away from Sam.

In the present, The Tremont holds its Grand Opening, with Jess Dunn giving tours to the first guests of the newly reopened Sulpher Springs resort. Amidst all the activity, Wyatt tells his twin sister Zoey and their friend Topher Dunn about his hat being ripped from his hands by an invisible force. The kids don’t believe that the strange occurrences in room 205 are the result of a leaky pipe and believe it’s the ghost of Savannah. Wyatt, however, points out that Savannah has never been a mean ghost, wondering if this is a new one.

Sarah Campbell is getting rooms ready upstairs and enters room 205. Behind her, we see a dark apparition appear. Her scream can be heard from downstairs, with Ben, Jess, and the kids running to check on her. They find Sarah unconscious in the hallway, and Zoey notices that there’s no longer ooze on the door of 205. Zoey finds her mom’s antique hair comb on the floor and picks it up. Sarah is revived and blames her feinting episode on lack of food. As they all head back downstairs, the door to room 205 closes all on its own.

With the radio’s crystal missing, Savannah and Harper go to look for another one in the springs. As they look, Harper mentions her premonition about The Tremont catching on fire, adding that she’s worried about Griffin in the future. Harper also brings up the fact that she and Griffin almost kissed, with Savannah telling her that they are meant to be together, likening them to seahorses who mate for life. With the time machine broken, Harper suggests that Savannah sleep in Griffin’s empty bedroom at The Tremont, using a tree to sneak in unseen. But she is seen by Zoey, who thinks she’s a ghost. She encourages Wyatt and Topher to come to room 205 to see if Savannah is there.

It’s homecoming night in 2024, and Griffin sees future Harper talking to a boy, telling him that Griffin is out of her life. He watches as future Griffin arrives, confronted by a teacher who kicks him out because he’s been expelled from school. Sam tries to stop Griffin from going to talk to future Harper, saying it would risk causing timelines to shift. But it ends up happening anyway, with future Harper seeing present Griffin in the hallway and yelling at him to leave her alone. He asks what he did to upset her, and she is angry that he can’t remember because she thinks about it every day. “It should’ve been you instead of Topher,” she says before storming off.

Back in the present, Sarah is dazed and not touching her dinner, which causes Jess to be concerned. Sarah tells Jess that her eyes must have been playing tricks on her. Jess talks about how Ben saved the day by getting the plumbing issue fixed for the grand opening. A plumber enters the lobby with Ben and shows off the cause of the building’s problems, a blue crystal that was caught in a pipe – the one that powers the time machine and went missing.

That night proves to be a stormy one. Savannah exits Griffin’s room quietly, trying to head downstairs for a snack. But when she hears voices, she ducks into the nearest open room, number 205. The door closes behind her, the key locking and pulling out of the door all by itself.

Episode 2 – “Time in a Crystal”

Savannah struggles with the door handle in room 205, trying to get out. She finds the key on the floor and unlocks it just as Zoey, Wyatt, and Topher begin to enter. She runs to the closet to hide. The three kids enter the room and look around. When lightning flashes, they notice the shadow cast next to the hat stand includes a phantom bowler hat. And then it knocks over all on its own, sending the trio scurrying in fear. Savannah quietly exits the closet and leaves room 205, the door closing by itself behind her.

The plumber is wrapping up his work in the lobby, and Harper watches as Ben tells him he can keep the crystal that caused the hotel’s water problems. Zoey, Wyatt, and Topher race down to talk about what they saw in room 205, and Sarah feels a little less crazy hearing their ghost theories. Ben tells them to stay out of room 205. Shortly after, Harper and Savannah go out to the porch to try and retrieve the time travel crystal from the plumber. Harper has another vision, this one of Griffin pushing her brother Topher over the banister. It comes at the worst time, and the janitor grabs his bag before she could get to it. Thankfully, while Harper was distracted, Savannah grabbed it. It begins to glow in her hands.

In 2024, present-day Griffin finds Sam and asks him what happened to Topher. They go to the hospital and see Jess sitting at the bedside of her son in a coma, crying and begging him to come back to her. Jess sees Griffin and confronts him, reminding him that he was told to stay away. Griffin asks what he did, and she shares that he pushed her son over the banister at The Tremont. “You looking for someone to visit?,” she asks, “Why not go see your own mother?” When Jess leaves, Griffin asks Sam what she means. He reveals that Sarah had a breakdown a few years ago and had to be institutionalized. Griffin has seen enough, he wants to return to the present to prevent this future from happening.

Down in the bunker, Savannah and Harper try to place the crystal back in the radio, but it’s too big. Savannah uses a hammer to break it in two. With it restored, they set the date to 2024 and head up the hatch. Griffin is reserved when he sees Harper, unsure if it’s the Harper from his timeline or the future. He tells her how bad everything is in 2024 and she sees The Tremont in smolders. On their way back through the hatch to the present, Harper and Savannah fill Griffin and Sam in on what’s happening in room 205 and Harper shares her vision, which Griffin confirms. Griffin is worried about his mom, saying that whatever happens to her to cause her mental health issues must begin soon. They are determined to change the future by modifying the present. When they get back in the bunker, Sam tells Savannah she should return to 1962, but she wants to stay and help. Griffin sets the radio to 1962 for her, and she pretends to head towards the hatch, but in reality, she follows Sam outside in the present.

Having heard the kids talk about a ghostly apparition in room 205, Sarah tells Ben the real reason she feinted, and he agrees to go check it out together. In the room, they put the hat stand back up, and Sarah admits that nothing feels unusual about the room now. Ben says they can check again tomorrow and he leaves before Sarah. Alone in the room, the lights flicker, and Sarah leaves. We see the shadow of a bowler hat on the wall in the next lightning flash.

Zoey and Wyatt see Savannah outside The Tremont as she talks to Sam, who gets her to agree to go back to the past. She heads down to the bunker, unknowingly followed by Wyatt and Zoey. The twins unknowingly arrive in the past, and Zoey shows her brother that she is now wearing their mother’s antique comb for luck in the same way he wears his hat. Savannah and her adopted mom have a sweet reunion at The Tremont, with Savannah lying and saying she slept in the treehouse to explain her absence. As Wyatt and Zoey arrive at The Tremont, they notice that everyone is wearing different clothes and driving older cars. They stand outside the garage looking at the scene, unknowingly being watched by a ghostly apparition through the garage window. When Savannah sees them, they run away.

Back in the present, Harper and Griffin go to check out room 2015 and Harper instantly feels that something violent happened in the room. Down the hall, Sarah feels uneasy in her bedroom as she lies down. We see the apparition appear, reaching toward her, and Ben enters just in time to make it back away.

Episode 3 – “Closing Time”

Griffin and Harper find Sam inside the garage of The Tremont and tell him what Harper sensed in room 205. Sam doesn’t know anything about the ghost other than he’s felt its presence at various times throughout the decades. At that very moment, Topher enters room 205 looking for the twins, and he observes the wind blowing despite the windows being closed. In Ben and Sarah’s room, Sarah begins to have a breakdown because she thinks Ben doesn’t believe that what she saw was real. They are interrupted by a door slamming, and going to the hallway to see Topher rushing away from room 205. He lies when they ask why he went in there, saying he’s doing a scavenger hunt. But when Sarah asks where Zoey and Wyatt are, Topher’s eyes can’t hide it from them. “The ghost took them,” he exclaims. He tells them about the bunker and the crystal. Jess is furious when she finds out, sending Topher to wait in the car while she consoles Sarah, who tells Jess that she either saw a ghost or is going insane. Ben heads downstairs and crawls through the shelves to get to the bunker.

Sam, Griffin, and Harper come down after Ben gets through the shelves and Sam pulls out a crate of guest books which will show everyone who ever checked in to 205. Weirdly, they don’t see anyone having checked in prior to 1947. Sam goes to the bunker to set the radio but hears someone coming and hides.

Back in 1962, Savannah finds Zoey and Wyatt, explaining to them that by going through the portal, they followed her back in time. She tells them that she was never a ghost, but that the one in 205 is real. She instructs them to go back to the present, and as the twins approach the hatch, their father Ben climbs out, angry with them. Ben doesn’t know he just went back in time, but he won’t find out because they immediately return to the bunker.

Ben and the twins climb through the bookshelf to find Griffin and Harper in the basement, getting in trouble for defying Ben’s orders to stay out of the basement. Ben tells them he will be locking up the bunker to keep them out. He sends the kids up to bed and then turns out the lights, noticing that the radio is glowing. He unplugs is. Upstairs, Wyatt and Zoey have a lot of questions for Griffin about the portal, but Griffin warns them that bad things could happen if they use it. He orders them not to tell Topher, saying lives depend on it. Ben locks up the hatch, and then he and Sarah seal the bunker. Sam watches as they go upstairs, noticing that the floorboards under Sarah’s feet are glowing red.

Back in 1962, plumbing work is being done in The Tremont’s basement, and the workers found some unusual things. Savannah sneaks down and sees a lockbox underneath the loose floorboards. It’s rusty, and the lid comes off. Under it, she finds lots of cash, some of which is wrapped in a newspaper from 1947. Savannah puts the money in a bag and takes it out to the garage. A noise startles her, and she drops the bag. The wind begins to swirl, and the cash is split up in a cyclone. It stops, and the bills drift to the floor. Behind Savannah, we see the dark specter form behind her. Savannah goes to the bunker and sets the radio to 2020, but when she gets to the hatch, it won’t open.

Episode 4 – “Bad Judge of Time”

Harper has a new vision of Sarah as a ghost while walking in the woods with Griffin. A cyclone of leaves forms behind them and Harper senses a presence. The leaves stop swirling as she turns around.

Meanwhile, Topher tells Wyatt and Zoey about the wind swirling in room 205, and he mentions Savannah. He notices that the twins respond to her name differently now and he asks what’s going on. Zoey makes Topher to promise to keep a secret as they tell him about the time-traveling hatch.

The Campbells are hosting a family picnic at the springs, and Jess offers to work the front desk while they enjoy the outing. Sarah is upstairs in her room getting ready when a window bursts open. She goes to close it, and we see the apparition form behind her. Ben comes in just in time, but we see the ghost’s point of view, watching Sarah leave from the window.

Savannah tries to use the hatch to get to 2020, but it won’t open due to the chains Ben installed. Since she can’t tell Griffin and Harper about the money she found wrapped in newspaper from 1947, she decides to travel to 1947 instead. When she enters The Tremont in 1947, she almost instantly recognizes Judge Walker, who is putting his bowler hat on a hat stand in the lobby. The woman at the desk, Peggy, hands him a key to his room – number 205. Savannah sneaks upstairs and finds a maid in room 205, who instantly recognizes her. It’s Daisy, who is now 31 and working for the judge who stole The Tremont from her family. She only took the job because she feels the presence of her mother, Grace, in the hotel. A girl around Savannah’s age enters the room, who turns out to be Daisy’s daughter named Ruby, who is also working at The Tremont. Daisy begs Savannah to go back home, saying she’s risking getting them in trouble.

In the present, Griffin is very concerned about his mom at the picnic. Sarah goes for a swim in the springs, but when she starts screaming, Ben pulls her out. Nobody else saw, but the water around Sarah started bubbling and she felt like she was getting burned. We see a red handprint on her ankle as if she was burned, but when Ben takes a look, he can’t see anything. Sarah freaks out as Ben checks the temperature of the water to find that it’s not hot at all. When they return to the hotel, Sarah overhears Ben telling Jess about her latest episode, adding that he doesn’t believe there’s a ghost.

Griffin and Harper go to the garage to find Sam and catch him up on everything. Sam blacks up Harper’s theory that the ghost has recognized that they’re trying to stop it and is now speeding up the timeline. Sam also has a theory that this ghost was kept out of The Tremont by Grace and was haunting the garage until she moved on. As evidence, he removes a tarp and shows them ghostly scratch marks on the wooden walls. When Griffin goes back inside, he finds his parents fighting over Ben’s disbelief in what’s happening to Sarah. Out on the porch, Griffin and Harper learn that Topher now knows about the hatch. The twins also tell them that they heard Mrs. Barker near the hatch mumbling about a banging noise. Griffin and Harper look at each other, presuming this is Savannah, and tell them to wait there while they go check on something. They go to the garage to tell Sam that they think Savannah tried to return to the present. He was spying on Ben when he sealed the bunker and hatch and tells them he can get them in. Sam, Griffin, and Harper head to the basement. Shortly after they head to the bunker, we see that they are being followed by Zoey, Wyatt, and Topher.

Savannah returns to 1962 from 1947, enters her bedroom, and is surprised to find Griffin and Harper waiting for her. She reveals that she knows who the ghost is now – Judge Walker. As they talk, we see outside The Tremont in 1962. The doors to the garage are bulging just like the door to room 205 was.

Episode 5 – “Time Waits for No One”

Zoey, Wyatt, and Topher enter the bunker and scream when they see Sam, unsure if he’s a ghost or another time traveler. He reveals that he invented the Time Machine. As they talk, the numbers on the radio spin and land on 1947. Sam announces that the machine is in use again.

Griffin, Harper, and Savannah are the ones who used the Time Machine, going from 1962 to 1947. They see Judge Walker having lunch on the verandah with the sheriff and Savannah wonders if they’re talking about the money that will be hidden in the basement. While Harper and Griffin eavesdrop, they hear a phantom sneeze and then notice a pair of red shoes under a nearby table. Griffin covers for the other eavesdropper, walking around the corner and pretending to sneeze. Judge Walker gets up to look at Griffin, who lies and says he got poison ivy in the woods. Judge Walker takes him inside to have it looked at. Ruby peeks out from under the table and makes eye contact with Harper, who sees her great-aunt for the first time.

In the present, Ben has to go to Baton Rouge to file some permits. After he leaves, Sarah goes to the garage where the ghost causes the air to swirl around her. She can hear whispers as she begs the ghost to leave her alone. When the garage doors suddenly burst open, Sarah rushes out panicked. Sam was just outside the garage and rushes in, confronting the ghost and asking it to fight with him instead. Sam is suddenly thrust against the wall by an unseen force.

In 1947, Ruby tells Harper that she’s trying to stop Judge Walker. Daisy applies an ointment to Griffin that was created by Judge Walker’s wife. When Judge Walker comes to check on him, he tells Daisy her break is done and sends her back to work. Alone, Judge Walker warns Griffin to stay out of the woods, threatening that he could find something worse than poison ivy. Savannah sees Judge Walker pass through the lobby and follows him downstairs, watching as he places wads of cash in the lock box she found in 1962. One of the bills gets dislodged, and Savannah picks it up when Judge Walker heads back upstairs. When she returns upstairs, she meets up with Griffin and Harper as Ruby tells them she’s looking for proof that the judge is corrupt. Savannah tells them what she just saw the judge doing and Ruby announces that she knows what she has to do.

Griffin, Harper, and Savannah head back to the present, talking about how they need to find out when Judge Walker died. When they get to the bunker, Sam is waiting for them, and they tell him that Judge Walker is the ghost. He sends Savannah back to 1962 and tells Griffin about his mom’s latest haunting. When they move their conversation upstairs, Zoey, Wyatt, and Topher eavesdrop and hear Harper say “We can’t let the awful things you saw in 2024 ever happen.” Curious, they decide to go to the bunker and see what 2024 is like.

Thankfully, Savannah didn’t really return to 1962, so she was in the corridor to the hatch when Zoey, Wyatt, and Topher set the radio to 2024 and she followed them. Savannah tries to stop them, but even she is too distracted by what they’re seeing. Future Harper is on her way to the cemetery with some flowers, and her emotions indicate that this isn’t just another visit to her father’s grave. After Harper leaves, they move closer to read the tombstone. It’s Griffin, and it’s going to die this year!

In the present, Harper finds an old newspaper article that explains that Judge Walker went missing along with a lot of money people had invested with him in a phony company. The date of the judge’s disappearance is tomorrow, so they rush back to the bunker. They notice that the radio is set to 2024, believing Sam must have messed with it. They set the date to 1947 and head back to the past. When they get to room 205, they find Ruby rushing out and running away. They step inside and see Judge Walker laying on the ground unconscious. “Oh Ruby, what have you done?”, Harper asks.

Episode 6 – “Time Reveals All”

Sarah was attacked by the ghost, who smashed a glass object in her room. Jess heard the crash and came to check on Sarah, who lies and says she dropped the thing that broke.

Back in 1947, Harper senses another presence in room 205, but Griffin wants to rush after Ruby, so they leave. We see a shadow hiding behind the open door. They find Ruby in the garage, hugging Daisy who promises to take care of everything. Griffin wonders if the ghost’s unfinished business was the money he stole.

Savannah, Zoey, Wyatt, and Topher return to the present, wanting to find Griffin and Harper to tell them what they saw in 2024. Savannah tells them that this is a different future than the one Griffin saw. When Griffin comes around the corner, having returned from the past, the twins give him a big hug. Griffin is understandably surprised by the news of his imminent death, and Harper wants to talk away from the hotel so the ghost can’t hear them. Savannah remains in the basement so as not to be seen.

That night turns into a sleepover at The Tremont, with Jess feeling sorry for Sarah who doesn’t want to sleep alone because she feels like bad things happen when she’s alone. As all the kids crowd into Griffin’s room, he steps out and asks his mom if he can sleep in her room tonight. But not even Griffin’s presence keeps the ghost at bay, with Sarah being awoken by a disembodied whisper saying “You’ll pay for what you did.” Griffin hears it too, and so did Jess, despite being in the next room. “It’s real, then,” Sarah realizes out loud.

Ben returns the next morning, and Sam catches Savannah outside trying to find some food. They eavesdrop as Ben, Sarah, and Jess talk about how The Tremont is actually haunted, making a decision that they should close the hotel. Sam realizes that the future is happening faster than it should. He sends her to find Griffin and Harper while he uses his knowledge of the ghost to keep it away.

Savannah finds Griffin and Harper having breakfast on the verandah, speculating that the presence Harper felt was a third person and that Ruby may not be the one who killed Judge Walker. Savannah tells them that the hotel is going to close. Upstairs, Sam enters room 205 to confront the ghost, but he’s caught by Sarah, who thinks he’s a hotel guest. She overhears guests in the hallway and turns around to inform them that the hotel will be closing and they will be relocated to another place to stay. When she turns back to talk to Sam in 205, he has mysteriously vanished.

Topher leads Wyatt and Zoey on a bike ride to seek the help of a professional who can rid The Tremont of its ghost. They arrive at the shack of Madame Levereaux, who answers the door and says “Please, call me Ruby.” They tell her that The Tremont is haunted, but Ruby doesn’t freak out until they say the name of the ghost – Judge Walker. She asks the kids to leave, kicking them out. Before exiting, Zoey notices that Ruby’s eyes went wide when she saw the antique hair comb she was wearing.

Griffin, Harper, and Savannah return to 1947 and watch as a police car arrives at The Tremont. They find Ruby in the garage, who tells them she merely went to talk to the judge last night and he was about to attack her after she revealed she knew about the money he was swindling. But she was saved by another person who was hiding behind the door. “It was the judge’s own wife, Mrs. Walker,” Ruby reveals. A cyclone of air begins to blow inside the garage, and they all rush outside. Coincidentally, Mrs. Walker is standing on the front porch of the hotel. Griffin and Harper instantly recognize her, because she looks just like Sarah!

Episode 9 – “Scream Time”

Present-day Ruby has just kicked Zoey, Wyatt, and Topher out of her house and is distressed. She picks up an old family photo album and looks at a picture from her days as a maid at The Tremont with her mother. “I know you said never to go back to that place; Now it doesn't seem like I have a choice,” she says to Daisy as she begins to cry.

In 1947, Daisy sees Ruby talking to Harper and Savannah, angry that they came back again. She tells Ruby they need to leave The Tremont and it’s no longer safe for them there. Ruby goes to the truck while Griffins and Harper tell Daisy that they know what happened in room 205, that Mrs. Walker hit her husband over the head with a vase. “Mrs. Walker said it just appeared in her hand like someone put it there,” Daisy tells them. “I think it was my mama.” Meanwhile, Griffin snuck inside The Tremont and overhears the sheriff on the phone saying that Judge Walker skipped town with the money. Griffin goes up to room 205, and Mrs. Walker sees him, asking who he is. Daisy intervenes, sending Griffin away but he overhears Daisy give Mrs. Walker a train ticket to Chicago. On their way back, the trio speculates whether Griffin could be related to Mrs. Walker, but he never saw her name on his family tree. Savannah breaks away to go talk to Sam.

When Harper and Griffin get to the lobby, they’re surprised to see present-day Ruby looking around the lobby. She tells Ben, Sarah, and Jess that she can contact the spirit and convince it to leave. Ruby recognizes Sarah’s similarity in appearance to Mrs. Walker and says “I bet that ghost has taken a real shine to you.”

Savannah is followed by Zoey, Wyatt, and Topher as she goes to the garage to tell Sam everything, speculating that Judge Walker’s body was secretly buried inside. Daisy’s sudden move in 1947 now makes sense to Sam, who always wondered why she and Ruby moved so abruptly. Zoey recognizes the name and asks if it’s the same Ruby who lives in the shack. Sam realizes that was his home after his family was forced out of The Tremont. “I just can’t believe she’s back there after all these years,” he says, tearing up.

When Zoey enters the lobby, Ruby announces that she wants all of the children to leave the hotel as they summon the spirit. Zoey says she wants to help and Ruby says she can help by letting her borrow the hair comb, which Ruby hands to Sarah, who announces that it once belonged to her grandma. Griffin asks his mom if her grandmother always lives in Chicago. “Grammy always used to tell us her life started the day she arrived in Chicago,” she says. The kids go to the garage to talk in privacy, now understanding why the ghost has been so bothersome to Sarah. Before they head to Harper’s house for the night, Sam tells Griffin, Harper, and Savannah that he’s making updates to the radio so they will be able to not just jump to a year, but a specific date within it. “After everything that’s happened here, I feel like you kids are going to need it.”

“No matter what happens, you have to promise to stay silent,” Ruby warns Sarah, Ben, and Jess. “Let me handle everything.” Sarah asks why her grandmother’s comb is significant. “Don’t ask me how I know this, but your grandmother ended this ghost’s life upstairs in room 205,” Ruby reveals, adding that the ghost will direct its attention to Sarah when summoned. And now it’s time, with Ruby calling Judge Walker forward. The lights flicker, curtains blow, and the grandfather clock begins to chime repeatedly. A black specter floats out of the clock face.

The kids are all bored and frustrated at Harper’s house. As they poke at their pizza, Harper has another vision, this one from the point of view of the ghost, who is swooping towards Sarah as she screams “Get back, leave me alone!” She tells Griffins what she saw. The kids all get on their bikes and race back to The Tremont.

Ruby tells the ghost that she’s the reason for all of its pain. But as she predicted, all the ghost cares about is Sarah, swooping towards her and causing Harper’s vision to come true. Ben gets knocked over and Sarah is lifted off the ground. Ruby grabs a vase and throws it at the ghost’s head, which causes Sarah to collapse on the floor. Ben tries to get a response from her, but she’s unconscious.

Episode 8 – “Nick of Time”

The kids arrive at The Tremont to find an ambulance out front and Sarah being loaded in, with Ben and Jess going to the hospital with her. The kids enter the hotel, and Sam warns them they should leave, but the doors all shut on their own, locking everyone inside. Sarah’s hair comb lays on the floor in the sitting room, and the painting above the fireplace now has deep scratches in it.

Ruby goes up to room 205, and the ghost of Judge Walker fully forms, his face visible. She begs him to leave the children alone, but the ghost threatens that they will receive the same sentence he did. He tells Ruby that Grace trapped him in the garage until she moves on, Ruby counters that the judge stole her family’s land. “My wife robbed me of my life while you and your mother helped her get away with it,” he scolds. Ruby warns that he’s in for an eternity of darkness, but he vows not to suffer alone. “Please, not the children,” she begs.

Sam leads the kids to the basement, thinking the bunker will be the safest place for them and possibly allow them to escape. But as soon as he steps inside the bunker, the door closes and locks behind him. He calls to the kids to wait for him in the basement as he runs to the hatch, which won’t open. As the house shakes and creaks, Savannah calls out that she’s not afraid of the ghost. The noise stops and they all go upstairs to room 205, finding Ruby on the floor in pain. She warns them that the ghost is after them, begging them to try to escape through a broken window. When they head out of the room, the door closes, and Ruby is locked inside. The kids try to break a window in the lobby, but the ghost of Judge Walker appears.

At the hospital, doctors are unable to determine what is wrong with Sarah. Her vitals are fine, yet she is mysteriously unconscious. Sometime later, Sarah begins to writhe as Isfahan in a panic attack. The doctor asks if Sarah had a traumatic episode. Ben asks the doctor if she believes in ghosts.

The kids surround the ghost of Judge Walker. Savannah tells him that he lied, stole, and killed. When Harper tries to speak, she finds that she can’t. The ghost laughs as she realizes she’s being choked by an invisible force. Meanwhile, Sam broke out of the hatch and made it to the front door of The Tremont, which opens for him and closes behind him all on its own. He arrives to find Savannah trying to help Harper breathe. Judge Walker mocks Sam, but Griffin says Sam is the strongest person he knows. “When you love someone, their happiness is all that matters,” Griffin says, looking at Harper as he says it. He tells Judge Walker that this is the way his wife felt when she met his great-grandfather, a man who cared more about her than money. The kids chime in about how much The Tremont means to them and their families. As the ghost hears all of this, the floorboards beneath his feet begin to glow red and break apart. He is sucked in, and the floor seals up behind him.

In her hospital bed, Sarah suddenly awakens. “It’s over,” she announces to Ben and Jess. “The kids are safe.”

With the ghost having moved on, Ruby is able to leave room 205 to find the kids celebrating in the lobby. They go outside to find Sam looking at the night sky. Savannah asks what he’s doing, but he looks past her at Ruby. “It’s time for you to go,” she tells him. A tear leaks from Sam’s eye as he looks at Savannah and her friends. “My mother, she’s waiting on me,” he says. “Daisy, too.” Savannah rushes to hug Sam, and they both cry. He tells her that she’s safe and he will always be with her. And then Sam’s body starts to glow with a white light that raises into the sky. All this time, Sam was a ghost waiting to move on.

Shortly after, Savannah announces that she is going home. We see her go back to 1962 where her adopted mother found a bag of money in the garage and donated it to a children’s home that can help kids like Savannah. And her mom introduces Savannah to Camp Tremont’s newest junior counselor, a boy named Jordan Barker. She seems to recognize that this is her seahorse.

Ben and Jess return to The Tremont, and everyone hugs. Sarah is being kept in the hospital for a night of supervision, but she knows the ghost is gone and everything will be alright now. Jess asks Ruby how they got the ghost to leave. “Shine enough light around, and darkness disappears,” she declares.

Seeking confirmation that the future has been fixed, Griffin and Harper use the hatch to go back to homecoming night in 2024. They find their future selves alone on the football field after the dance, having been made homecoming king and queen. It looks like they’re a couple, and Griffin looks at Harper. “Why wait for the future? We’re already here.” They have their first kiss.

When Griffin and Harper return to the bunker, Griffin thinks they should destroy the radio. He picks up a hammer and is about to hit the device when a boy appears in the doorway to the hatch. “That would be a huge mistake,” he says. Harper asks who he is. “Nick Campbell.” She looks at Griffin, then back at Nick. “Your son,” he confirms.

Season 4?

Once again, Disney has left the Sulpher Springs residents with a new cliffhanger. It would seem that a fourth season is begging to be made, but without my own Time Machine, it’s hard to say what the future will hold. Stay tuned to Laughing Place, where we will share any news regarding the future of Secrets of Sulphur Springs.