“Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed” Release Date Revealed, New Collector’s Edition Trailer Released

THQ Nordic’s remake of the 2010 video game Epic Mickey now has a release date– Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is set to hit home gaming consoles and PC on September 24th.

What’s happening:

A release date has been announced for Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed from publisher THQ Nordic.

from publisher THQ Nordic. The video game remake will be released on Tuesday, September 24th for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. New in-game skills will be available for Mickey such as dash, ground pound, and sprinting.

A new Collector’s Edition trailer for the game has also been released. The Collector’s Edition will include “a stunning 28 cm Mickey Mouse Statue, perfect for display, an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Keychain, a nod to Disney’s classic character, a Vintage Mickey Mouse Tin Sign, adding a touch of nostalgia, six beautiful Disney Epic Mickey Postcards, a Collector’s Steelbook for the ultimate presentation, and the Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Costume Pack, for added in-game fun.”

Watch Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed | Release Date Reveal | Collector’s Edition Trailer:



What they’re saying:

“Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This faithful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you will dive into a fantastical world, and armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world.” “Help Wasteland with Mickey's Magic Brush! Use paint to restore beauty and harmony or thinner to alter your environment and uncover hidden secrets. Your choices influence Mickey's destiny and change the outcome of this artistic odyssey. Will you become the epic hero Wasteland needs?”

“Encounter various classic characters like Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Yen Sid, Pete, and more as you travel between lands in Wasteland. Collect virtual Disney pins, tackle creative challenges, and uncover secrets, all while exploring classic platforming levels inspired by animated films and shorts.”

You can pre-order the game right now via THQ Nordic's official website.