Sneak Peek at Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed

Gamespot added a special treat for fans of the Epic Mickey series.

What's Happening:

Gamespot shared a special video for fans of the Epic Mickey series.

They uploaded eight minutes of Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed, the upcoming remake of the Wii game Epic Mickey.

This will give an early look at what is to be expected when the game launches later this year.

All gameplay was captured on the Nintendo Switch and features one of the game's early sections.

Check out the video below.

About Epic Mickey Series: (According to Gamespot)

Epic Mickey follows Mickey Mouse on his discovery of a bizarro Disneyland

Haphazardly, Mickey procures a magic brush that holds the power to erase the world with paint thinner, or bring it to life with painted color.

With this responsibility, Mickey is not only burdened with the knowledge of a past completely forgotten, but the power to restore or even change it.