Sneak Peek at Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed

Gamespot added a special treat for fans of the Epic Mickey series.
What's Happening:
- Gamespot shared a special video for fans of the Epic Mickey series.
- They uploaded eight minutes of Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed, the upcoming remake of the Wii game Epic Mickey.
- This will give an early look at what is to be expected when the game launches later this year.
- All gameplay was captured on the Nintendo Switch and features one of the game's early sections.
- Check out the video below.
About Epic Mickey Series: (According to Gamespot)
- Epic Mickey follows Mickey Mouse on his discovery of a bizarro Disneyland, dour and gray in tone, where forgotten characters of Disney's past like Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (and many more) all live.
- Haphazardly, Mickey procures a magic brush that holds the power to erase the world with paint thinner, or bring it to life with painted color.
- With this responsibility, Mickey is not only burdened with the knowledge of a past completely forgotten, but the power to restore or even change it.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com