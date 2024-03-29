Disney Junior Shares Teaser for New “Ariel” Series for International Mermaid Day

In celebration of International Mermaid Day, Disney Junior has shared a teaser for their upcoming animated series based on The Little Mermaid, simply titled Ariel.

Premiering this summer, Disney Junior’s Ariel is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of The Little Mermaid .

is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of . The series stars Emmy Award winner Mykal-Michelle Harris ( Raven’s Home ) as Ariel and Broadway, film and television stars Taye Diggs ( Rent ) and Amber Riley ( Glee ) as King Triton and Ursula.

) as Ariel and Broadway, film and television stars Taye Diggs ( ) and Amber Riley ( ) as King Triton and Ursula. Set in the fantastical Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica, the series follows young mermaid princess Ariel as she embarks on fun-filled, action-packed mermaid adventures with her friends.

It features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel’s two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.

The series highlights the multicultural diversity of the Caribbean through music, food, festivals, fashion, language and folklore.

Disney Junior’s Ariel is executive produced by Lynne Southerland (Mulan II).

