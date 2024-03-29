Disney Junior Shares Teaser for New “Ariel” Series for International Mermaid Day

In celebration of International Mermaid Day, Disney Junior has shared a teaser for their upcoming animated series based on The Little Mermaid, simply titled Ariel.

  • Premiering this summer, Disney Junior’s Ariel is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of The Little Mermaid.
  • The series stars Emmy Award winner Mykal-Michelle Harris (Raven’s Home) as Ariel and Broadway, film and television stars Taye Diggs (Rent) and Amber Riley (Glee) as King Triton and Ursula.
  • Set in the fantastical Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica, the series follows young mermaid princess Ariel as she embarks on fun-filled, action-packed mermaid adventures with her friends.
  • It features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel’s two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.
  • The series highlights the multicultural diversity of the Caribbean through music, food, festivals, fashion, language and folklore.
  • Disney Junior’s Ariel is executive produced by Lynne Southerland (Mulan II).

