Disney Junior Shares Teaser for New “Ariel” Series for International Mermaid Day

In celebration of International Mermaid Day, Disney Junior has shared a teaser for their upcoming animated series based on The Little Mermaid, simply titled Ariel.
What’s Happening:
- Premiering this summer, Disney Junior’s Ariel is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of The Little Mermaid.
- The series stars Emmy Award winner Mykal-Michelle Harris (Raven’s Home) as Ariel and Broadway, film and television stars Taye Diggs (Rent) and Amber Riley (Glee) as King Triton and Ursula.
- Set in the fantastical Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica, the series follows young mermaid princess Ariel as she embarks on fun-filled, action-packed mermaid adventures with her friends.
- It features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel’s two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.
- The series highlights the multicultural diversity of the Caribbean through music, food, festivals, fashion, language and folklore.
- Disney Junior’s Ariel is executive produced by Lynne Southerland (Mulan II).
More Disney Junior News:
- A trailer is now available for the first-ever Bluey special, “The Sign,” coming next month to Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel.
- Disney Junior will join the festivities of D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort and host a music-filled celebration at Disney California Adventure.
- Bluey, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, and other Disney Junior shows play sets are now available to purchase from the Disney Store.