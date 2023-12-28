Disney and Make-A-Wish Celebrate an Aspiring Actor with a Trip to the Set of “black-ish”

Good Morning America highlighted a wish granted by Disney and Make-A-Wish to celebrate an aspiring actor.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s current partnership with Make-A-Wish is part of their goal to make 100 wishes come true, in honor of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary.
- This morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, the 75th wish featured PJ, who didn’t let having leukemia dim his dream of becoming an actor.
- During his treatment, PJ got a lot of joy from watching the hit ABC comedy series black-ish.
- PJ’s dream came true, as he got to visit the set of black-ish and meet with stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.
- Watch PJ’s segment from GMA for yourself below.
- In 1981, Disney granted the first official wish to Frank “Bopsy” Salazar at the Disneyland Resort. Now, over 40 years later, Disney has grown this relationship, granting its 150,000th wish this year.
- Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro has highlighted a year’s worth of wish granting with Make-A-Wish in a new Disney Parks Blog post.
- Emmy Award-winning GMA, featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney