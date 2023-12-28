Disney and Make-A-Wish Celebrate an Aspiring Actor with a Trip to the Set of “black-ish”

Good Morning America highlighted a wish granted by Disney and Make-A-Wish to celebrate an aspiring actor.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s current partnership with Make-A-Wish is part of their goal to make 100 wishes come true

This morning on ABC Good Morning America , the 75th wish featured PJ, who didn’t let having leukemia dim his dream of becoming an actor.

During his treatment, PJ got a lot of joy from watching the hit ABC comedy series black-ish .

. PJ’s dream came true, as he got to visit the set of black-ish and meet with stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Watch PJ's segment from GMA for yourself below.

In 1981, Disney granted the first official wish to Frank “Bopsy” Salazar at the Disneyland Resort granting its 150,000th wish this year

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro has highlighted a year’s worth of wish granting with Make-A-Wish in a new Disney Parks Blog post

