Disney+ Releases Trailer For New Holiday Short Film, “The Shepherd”

Disney+ has shared a trailer for what could become the next holiday classic on the streaming platform with their original short film, The Shepherd.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has revealed a trailer for their upcoming short film, The Shepherd , which is set to debut on the streaming service on December 1st.

, which is set to debut on the streaming service on December 1st. The Shepherd follows Ben Radcliffe as Freddie Hooke, a young Royal Air Force pilot flying home across the North Sea on Christmas Eve. He finds himself in peril when his radio and electricity cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. John Travolta,

follows Ben Radcliffe as Freddie Hooke, a young Royal Air Force pilot flying home across the North Sea on Christmas Eve. He finds himself in peril when his radio and electricity cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. John Travolta, Steven Mackintosh, Millie Kent, Simon Wilson, Iwan Bond, Claire Price, Simon Lennon, Jack Donoghue, Asan N’Jie, Olatunji Ayofe and Scarlet Grace also star in the short film.

Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuaron is the producer of the film, marking the second collaboration between Disney+ and himself after last year’s Oscar nominated Le Pupille.

More Disney+ News: