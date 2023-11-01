Disney+ Releases Trailer For New Holiday Short Film, “The Shepherd”

by |
Tags: , , ,

Disney+ has shared a trailer for what could become the next holiday classic on the streaming platform with their original short film, The Shepherd.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ has revealed a trailer for their upcoming short film, The Shepherd, which is set to debut on the streaming service on December 1st.
  • The Shepherd follows Ben Radcliffe as Freddie Hooke, a young Royal Air Force pilot flying home across the North Sea on Christmas Eve. He finds himself in peril when his radio and electricity cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. John Travolta, who also executive produced the short, plays a mysterious, good Samaritan rescue pilot who appears at just the right moment.
  • Steven Mackintosh, Millie Kent, Simon Wilson, Iwan Bond, Claire Price, Simon Lennon, Jack Donoghue, Asan N’Jie, Olatunji Ayofe and Scarlet Grace also star in the short film.
  • Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuaron is the producer of the film, marking the second collaboration between Disney+ and himself after last year’s Oscar nominated Le Pupille.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti