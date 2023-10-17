Disney Shares Emotional Sizzle Reel Celebrating Disney100 and Looking at a Lifetime of Dreams

Today marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company and Disney shared an emotional sizzle reel looking back at a “Lifetime” of dreams.

The new video, titled “Lifetime,” features voice over from Walt Disney and clips from some of your favorite Disney movies and shows as well as guests enjoying the Disney Parks.

Disney fans will find everyone from Mickey Mouse to Mirabel and Iron Man to the Mandalorian

They will also see elements from the Disney Parks that can no longer be seen, such as the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights and Cinderella Castle Dream Lights.

Watch the new video below:

