Disney Shares Emotional Sizzle Reel Celebrating Disney100 and Looking at a Lifetime of Dreams

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Today marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company and Disney shared an emotional sizzle reel looking back at a “Lifetime” of dreams.

  • The new video, titled “Lifetime,” features voice over from Walt Disney and clips from some of your favorite Disney movies and shows as well as guests enjoying the Disney Parks.
  • Disney fans will find everyone from Mickey Mouse to Mirabel and Iron Man to the Mandalorian.
  • They will also see elements from the Disney Parks that can no longer be seen, such as the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights and Cinderella Castle Dream Lights.
  • Watch the new video below:

More on Disney100:

Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack