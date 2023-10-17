Disney Shares Emotional Sizzle Reel Celebrating Disney100 and Looking at a Lifetime of Dreams

Today marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company and Disney shared an emotional sizzle reel looking back at a “Lifetime” of dreams.
- The new video, titled “Lifetime,” features voice over from Walt Disney and clips from some of your favorite Disney movies and shows as well as guests enjoying the Disney Parks.
- Disney fans will find everyone from Mickey Mouse to Mirabel and Iron Man to the Mandalorian.
- They will also see elements from the Disney Parks that can no longer be seen, such as the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights and Cinderella Castle Dream Lights.
- Watch the new video below:
More on Disney100:
- To commemorate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, cast members at Disneyland Resort are celebrating the milestone in style with a 23-Hour Disney100 Cast Celebration event on October 16.
- ABC News’ Good Morning America is marking Disney’s 100th anniversary by teaming up with Make-A-Wish to celebrate 100 transformational wishes over the next few months.
- A new book celebrating 100 years of Disney will soon be released exclusively at Disneyland Paris.
- The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 2000s with The Princess and the Frog, Enchanted and more.