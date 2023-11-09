Disney’s “Wish” Takes Over Exterior Of Las Vegas Sphere

The Vegas skyline is shining bright with the newest film from the Walt Disney Animation Studios, as Wish takes over the exterior of the new landmark Las Vegas Sphere.

The latest film from the Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish, is taking over the exterior of the new Sphere in Las Vegas.

In the video above, you can see the massive structure featuring the brilliant animation of the new character, and even the official Sphere website touts that you can see this and other media shining across the Sphere from space.

Sphere is powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignites the senses and transports audiences to places both real and imagined. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023 and will host a wide variety of events, including concerts and residencies from the world’s biggest artists; Sphere Experiences featuring leading Hollywood creatives; and premier marquee events. Another Sphere is due to be opened in London.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

