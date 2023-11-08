New Song From Disney’s “Wish” To Be Added To Spaceship Earth “Beacons of Magic”

Spaceship Earth is about to get some help from Star as it will soon light-up the night sky with a new song from Disney’s Wish.
What’s Happening:
- Starting on November 22nd, Spaceship Earth will add a new song from Disney’s Wish to its nighttime “Beacons of Magic.”
- “I’m A Star,” sung by the cast of the film, will be synced with the lights that adorn the Epcot icon.
- This new song will continue the trend of speciality performances of the Spaceship Earth lighting dedicated to various Disney happenings.
- “I’m A Star,” the fourth “Wish Wednesday” song revealed before the upcoming release, is now available to stream.
- Disney’s Wish is in theaters on November 22nd.
