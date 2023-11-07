Disney’s “Wish” Goes Into The Recording Booth with Alan Tudyk

Valentino the goat’s voice is…a lot lower than one might expect. That’s thanks to the voice talents of Alan Tudyk, featured in this new video.
What’s Happening:
- To coincide with the new clip of “I’m A Star” from the upcoming animated feature film Disney’s Wish, Walt Disney Animation Studios has released footage of Alan Tudyk from the booth as he voices Valentino.
- While starting off as a normal goat, thanks to the help of Star, he’s soon able to talk with his best friend Asha as they galavant across the city of Rosas.
- The brief video also includes brand new footage from the “I’m A Star” sequence from the film.
- Disney’s Wish is exclusively in theaters November 22nd.
- The complete Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Disney’s Wish from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17th on all streaming platforms.
- Fans can pre-order the CD here and the vinyl here.
