Cinemark Unveils Concession Collectibles for “Wish”

Disney’s Wish is shining bright at your local movie theater concession stand. Cinemark has revealed their new collectible collection of popcorn buckets and cups for the film’s release.
What’s Happening:
- Cinemark Theatres has announced their new concession collectibles that are now available in theaters nationwide.
- Asha covers the collectible popcorn tin, along with the plastic cup and popcorn tub combo.
- Meanwhile, Star gets the chance to shine with their own popcorn container and novelty sipper.
- Prices range from $9 to $25 while supplies last.
- Disney’s Wish is only in theaters November 22nd.
