“A Wish for the Holidays” Celebrates Wishing Around the World

In celebration of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish and in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a new featurette A Wish for the Holidays brings together people from all over the world to enjoy the power of a wish.
What’s Happening
- A Wish for the Holidays follows multiple families across the globe as they all sing along to the famous Cinderella tune, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes”
- The featurette celebrates The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, the upcoming release of Wish, and the company’s continued support of the Make-A-Wish foundation.
- Asha and Star cameo as the universal power of dreams and wishes connects the world.
- Disney’s Wish is in theaters November 22nd.
More Wish News
- Asha from Disney’s “Wish” Makes Her Disney On Ice Debut
- Photos / Video: A Closer Look at Asha from “Wish” Meeting Guests at EPCOT
- Walt Disney Animation Studios Debuts Third Song From "Wish" – "Welcome to Rosas"
- New Video From Walt Disney Animation Studios Showcases Recording Session For New Song From "Wish"
- LightBox Expo Recap: "Wish – The Art of Costume Design" with Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay
- Disney and Neiman Marcus Partner to Make Your "Wish" Come True
- Go Behind the Scenes of the Writing and Recording of “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” from Disney’s “Wish”