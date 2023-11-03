“A Wish for the Holidays” Celebrates Wishing Around the World

In celebration of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish and in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a new featurette A Wish for the Holidays brings together people from all over the world to enjoy the power of a wish.

  • A Wish for the Holidays follows multiple families across the globe as they all sing along to the famous Cinderella tune, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes”
  • The featurette celebrates The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, the upcoming release of Wish, and the company’s continued support of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

  • Asha and Star cameo as the universal power of dreams and wishes connects the world.
  • Disney’s Wish is in theaters November 22nd.

