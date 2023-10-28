Go Behind the Scenes of the Writing and Recording of “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” from Disney’s “Wish”

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a short featurette going behind the scenes of the writing and recording of the second song released from Disney’s newest animated feature, Wish – “This Is The Thanks I Get?!”

What’s Happening:

The filmmakers and songwriters of Disney's Wish talk about their experience creating the newest Disney villain, King Magnifico, and his song "This Is The Thanks I Get?!"

talk about their experience creating the newest Disney villain, King Magnifico, and his song "This Is The Thanks I Get?!" The featurette begins with writer and executive producer of Wish , Jennifer Lee, saying how they wanted to take inspiration from classic Disney Villains when creating King Magnifico.

, Jennifer Lee, saying how they wanted to take inspiration from classic Disney Villains when creating King Magnifico. Of course, every great villain needs a great song, leading to the writing of "This Is The Thanks I Get?!"

We get to see the voice of King Magnifico, Chris Pine, performing "This Is The Thanks I Get?!" in the recording studio, who is said to have brought both gravitas and comedy to the role.

The song is described as classic, epic, and fresh all at the same time.

Also featured in the short video are: Chris Buck (director) Ariana DeBose (voice of “Asha”) Julia Michaels (songwriter) Fawn Veerasunthorn (director)

Watch the featurette for yourself below: