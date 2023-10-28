Go Behind the Scenes of the Writing and Recording of “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” from Disney’s “Wish”

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a short featurette going behind the scenes of the writing and recording of the second song released from Disney’s newest animated feature, Wish – “This Is The Thanks I Get?!”
- The filmmakers and songwriters of Disney's Wish talk about their experience creating the newest Disney villain, King Magnifico, and his song "This Is The Thanks I Get?!"
- The featurette begins with writer and executive producer of Wish, Jennifer Lee, saying how they wanted to take inspiration from classic Disney Villains when creating King Magnifico.
- Of course, every great villain needs a great song, leading to the writing of "This Is The Thanks I Get?!"
- We get to see the voice of King Magnifico, Chris Pine, performing "This Is The Thanks I Get?!" in the recording studio, who is said to have brought both gravitas and comedy to the role.
- The song is described as classic, epic, and fresh all at the same time.
- Wish takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
