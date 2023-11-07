Disney’s Wish Release First Clip From New Song “I’m A Star”

Disney’s Wish thinks you’re a star. In fact, they know you’re a star with this new clip from this week’s original song release from the upcoming movie.

A sneak peek has been revealed from Disney’s Wish , showing footage from the new song “I’m A Star”.

The song follows Asha and Valentino, and thanks to the help of Star, a cast of woodland creatures, as they learn about the power inside of them.

Tomorrow, the song will be released in full via all major streaming music platforms.

Julia Michael and Benjamin Rice took on the musical reins for Disney’s Wish , writing seven original songs for the movie in total.

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice penned seven original songs for the film.

The song will be the fourth of five songs being revealed as part of a weekly “Wish Wednesdays” music campaign, following “This Wish,” “This Is The Thanks I Get?!,” “Welcome to Rosas”

The complete Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Disney's Wish from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17th on all streaming platforms.

from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17th on all streaming platforms. Fans can pre-order the CD here here

