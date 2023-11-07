Disney’s Wish Release First Clip From New Song “I’m A Star”

Disney’s Wish thinks you’re a star. In fact, they know you’re a star with this new clip from this week’s original song release from the upcoming movie.
What’s Happening:
- A sneak peek has been revealed from Disney’s Wish, showing footage from the new song “I’m A Star”.
- The song follows Asha and Valentino, and thanks to the help of Star, a cast of woodland creatures, as they learn about the power inside of them.
- Continuing Disney’s “Wish Wednesdays” campaign, this new clip shows about a minute of the song as it appears in the upcoming film.
- Tomorrow, the song will be released in full via all major streaming music platforms.
- Julia Michael and Benjamin Rice took on the musical reins for Disney’s Wish, writing seven original songs for the movie in total.
- Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice penned seven original songs for the film.
- The song will be the fourth of five songs being revealed as part of a weekly “Wish Wednesdays” music campaign, following “This Wish,” “This Is The Thanks I Get?!,” and “Welcome to Rosas”
- The complete Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Disney’s Wish from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17th on all streaming platforms.
- Fans can pre-order the CD here and the vinyl here.
More Wish News:
- "A Wish for the Holidays" Celebrates Wishing Around the World
- Asha from Disney’s “Wish” Makes Her Disney On Ice Debut
- Photos / Video: A Closer Look at Asha from “Wish” Meeting Guests at EPCOT
- Walt Disney Animation Studios Debuts Third Song From "Wish" – "Welcome to Rosas"
- New Video From Walt Disney Animation Studios Showcases Recording Session For New Song From "Wish"
- LightBox Expo Recap: "Wish – The Art of Costume Design" with Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay