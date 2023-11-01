Asha from Disney’s “Wish” Now Meeting Guests in EPCOT

Asha, the main character of Disney’s upcoming animated film Wish, is now meeting and greeting with guests in EPCOT.

This location can be found near the World Showcase port of entry, across from Disney Traders.

We first learned that Asha would be coming to EPCOT back in September at Destination D23

Asha is described as a driven, incredibly smart, sharp-witted 17 year-old who believes in the power of wishes and cares endlessly about her community of Rosas. Asha is an idealist and a leader in the making, even if she doesn't recognize that just yet.

