Asha from Disney’s “Wish” Now Meeting Guests in EPCOT

Asha, the main character of Disney’s upcoming animated film Wish, is now meeting and greeting with guests in EPCOT.
- According to the Walt Disney World app, Asha can be found at the World Showcase Friendship Ambassador Gazebo at the following times:
- 11:55 AM
- 1:50 PM
- 3:00 PM
- This location can be found near the World Showcase port of entry, across from Disney Traders.
- We first learned that Asha would be coming to EPCOT back in September at Destination D23.
- Asha is described as a driven, incredibly smart, sharp-witted 17 year-old who believes in the power of wishes and cares endlessly about her community of Rosas. Asha is an idealist and a leader in the making, even if she doesn't recognize that just yet.
About Wish:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.
- Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe, the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico, to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive producers—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project.
- With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on Nov. 22nd, 2023.